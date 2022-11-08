EU targets 19 more Myanmar officials with sanctions

BRUSSELS: The European Union on Tuesday (Nov 8) imposed sanctions on several senior officials and armed forces officers in Myanmar, where a military takeover last year set off violence that threatens to destabilise other parts of Southeast Asia.

The EU froze the assets of 19 people – including Investment and Foreign Economic Relations Minister Kan Zaw and the chief justice at Myanmar’s supreme court, top military brass and businesspeople linked to the armed forces – and banned them from traveling in Europe.

The 27-nation bloc also froze the assets in Europe of Myanmar’s State Administration Council. EU headquarters said in a statement that the SAC, set up in February 2021 following a military coup, “is responsible for policies and activities that undermine democracy and the rule of law”.

Myanmar languished under strict military rule for five decades, leading to international isolation and sanctions. As the generals loosened their grip, Aung San Suu Kyi became leader in 2015 elections and the international community eased most sanctions and ramped up investment.