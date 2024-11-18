EU widens sanctions on Iran over support for Russia

BRUSSELS: The European Union on Monday (Nov 18) widened sanctions against Iran over its support for Russia's war on Ukraine, including targeting vessels and ports used to transfer drones and missiles.

In a move decried by Tehran, the 27-nation bloc said it prohibited the export, transfer, supply or sale from the EU to Iran of components used to make missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

It also banned any transaction with ports "owned, operated or controlled" by sanctioned individuals and entities – or otherwise used to supply Russia with drones, missiles, related technology and components.

"This measure includes the access to facilities of the ports and locks, such as Amirabad and Anzali, and the provision of any services to vessels," the EU said in a statement as the bloc's foreign ministers met in Brussels.

Amirabad and Anzali are two Iranian ports on the Caspian Sea.

Assistance could still be provided to vessels in need under certain circumstances such as for reasons of maritime safety, the EU added.