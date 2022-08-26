Europeans cross borders to get monkeypox vaccine

PARIS: Hundreds of Europeans have crossed borders for the monkeypox vaccine, sparking calls to address a gaping inequality in access to doses between nations.

The current outbreak began in Europe in May, when the virus began spreading rapidly outside areas in Africa where it has long been endemic.

The virus, which is rarely fatal but can cause extremely painful lesions, has overwhelmingly affected men who have sex with men, some of whom have sought to swiftly get vaccinated.

However some countries have had much larger and quicker rollouts of the only approved vaccine for monkeypox, a smallpox jab produced by Danish firm Bavarian Nordic and marketed in Europe as Imvanex.

Belgium, for example, has just 3,000 doses, which are only available to LGBT sex workers, men who have sex with men with sexually transmitted infections or HIV, and some rare contact cases.

But neighbouring France has far more doses. While the exact number is unknown, more than 53,000 doses have already been administered in the country.

During the European summer many Belgians have popped over the border to get a jab.

Pharmacist Virginie Ceyssac said that 30 to 40 per cent of those who had been vaccinated at her Aprium pharmacy in the northern French city of Lille were Belgians.

"VERY WARM" WELCOME

Samy Soussi of the Brussels-based HIV association ExAequo said that "thanks to word of mouth, we knew that it was possible for Belgians to be vaccinated in France".

ExAequo even contacted Lille's vaccination centre to organise carpooling for Belgians to attend a jab rollout day on Aug 6.

"444 Belgians were vaccinated that morning," Soussi said, adding they were given a "very warm" welcome.

Around 90 per cent of those vaccinated on the day were from Belgium, Lille's town hall told AFP.