Europeans rally around Ukraine after Trump row

"COMPLETE FAILURE"

Trump has alarmed Kyiv and European allies with his pivoting of Washington's diplomacy on the conflict.



The Republican has cast himself as a mediator between Putin and Zelenskyy and has sidelined Kyiv and Europe while pursuing rapprochement with Putin.



Though he refused to apologise after the White House clash, Zelenskyy indicated that he was still open to signing a deal on Ukraine's mineral wealth - coveted by Trump.



Moscow branded Zelenskyy's Washington trip a "complete failure".



The Kremlin said in remarks aired on Sunday that the United States' dramatic shift in foreign policy towards Russia largely aligned with Moscow's vision.



"The new administration is rapidly changing all foreign policy configurations. This largely coincides with our vision," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with Russian state television recorded on Wednesday.