Europeans will ramp up support for Ukraine's defence industry, says German minister

"Europe must coordinate its efforts more, it must harmonise its actions, it must aim higher, in order also to be a good partner for the United States," he said.



"We are obliged today to say it clearly - Europe must increase its efforts when it comes to helping Ukraine but above all... when it comes to its own security. Without higher spending, without awareness in every European society of the times we are living in, everything is nothing."



Meanwhile, a NATO mission located in Wiesbaden will take over the coordination of Western military aid for Ukraine in January, Pistorius said, a move that had been expected months earlier.



The establishment of the new mission, dubbed NATO Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine (NSATU), is widely seen as an effort to safeguard the aid mechanism against any interference by Trump.