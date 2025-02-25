Europeans win in UN clash with US over rival Ukraine resolutions

UNITED NATIONS: The United States abstained on Monday (Feb 24) in a United Nations vote on a resolution it drafted to mark the third anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine after the General Assembly agreed to add language supportive of Kyiv to Washington's text.
The vote was a victory for European nations concerned about US overtures to Russia by the administration of President Donald Trump in talks to end the war.
The original US draft was three paragraphs - mourning the loss of life during the "Russia-Ukraine conflict", reiterating that the UN's main purpose is to maintain international peace and security and peacefully settle disputes, and urging a swift end to the conflict and lasting peace.
But European amendments added references to the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russia and the need for a just, lasting and comprehensive peace in line with the founding UN Charter and reaffirmed the UN's support for Ukraine's sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity.
The amended US-drafted resolution won 93 votes in favour, while 73 states abstained and eight voted no.
The US push for UN action came after Trump launched a bid to broker an end to the war, sparking a rift with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and raising concerns among European allies that they could be cut out of peace talks. US and Russian officials met last Tuesday.
The US put forward its text on Friday, pitting it against Ukraine and European allies who spent the past month negotiating their own resolution. The General Assembly also adopted the resolution drafted by Ukraine and European countries on Monday with 93 votes in favour, 65 abstentions and 18 no votes.
Before the votes, Russia's UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia praised Trump for realizing Zelenskyy is "not at all interested in having peace in his country because he's clinging to power".
"To make sure that this initiative is fully in line with the understandings arrived at during the Russian and American contacts at the highest levels, we introduce an amendment ... about the need to eliminate the root causes of the Ukrainian crisis," Nebenzia told the assembly. "And this, by the way, was mentioned by President Trump several times."
The 15-member Security Council is also set to vote on the same US text later on Monday. A council resolution needs at least nine votes in favour and no vetoes by the US, Russia, China, Britain or France to be adopted.
Russia failed in an attempt on Monday to amend the US-drafted resolution in the General Assembly to include a reference to addressing the "root causes" of the conflict.