Europeans win in UN clash with US over rival Ukraine resolutions

"This war has never been about Ukraine only. It is about a fundamental right of any country to exist, to choose its own path and to live free from aggression," Ukraine's Deputy Foreign Minister Betsa Mariana told the assembly before the vote.



The US put forward its text on Friday, pitting it against Ukraine and European allies who spent the past month negotiating their own resolution. The General Assembly also adopted the resolution drafted by Ukraine and European countries on Monday with 93 votes in favour, 65 abstentions and 18 no votes.



Before the votes, Russia's UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia praised Trump for realizing Zelenskyy is "not at all interested in having peace in his country because he's clinging to power".



"To make sure that this initiative is fully in line with the understandings arrived at during the Russian and American contacts at the highest levels, we introduce an amendment ... about the need to eliminate the root causes of the Ukrainian crisis," Nebenzia told the assembly. "And this, by the way, was mentioned by President Trump several times."



The 15-member Security Council is also set to vote on the same US text later on Monday. A council resolution needs at least nine votes in favour and no vetoes by the US, Russia, China, Britain or France to be adopted.



Russia failed in an attempt on Monday to amend the US-drafted resolution in the General Assembly to include a reference to addressing the "root causes" of the conflict.