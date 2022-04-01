Europe's Russian gas in jeopardy, Ukraine girds for new attacks

LVIV, Ukraine: President Vladimir Putin threatened on Thursday (Mar 31) to halt contracts supplying Europe with a third of its gas unless they are paid in Russian currency, his strongest economic riposte so far to crushing Western sanctions over his invasion of Ukraine.

European governments rejected Putin's ultimatum for Friday, with the continent's biggest recipient of Russian gas, Germany, calling it "blackmail". Moscow did, however, offer a mechanism for buyers to obtain roubles via a Russian bank.

The energy showdown has huge ramifications for Europe as US officials circle the globe to keep pressure on Putin to stop a five-week invasion that has uprooted a quarter of Ukraine's population.

Europe wants to wean itself off Russian energy but that risks further inflating soaring fuel prices. Russia has a huge revenue source at stake even as it reels from sanctions.

Facing stiff resistance from Ukraine's military, Putin has played one of his biggest cards in the demand on European energy buyers.

"They must open rouble accounts in Russian banks. It is from these accounts that payments will be made for gas delivered starting from tomorrow," he said on Thursday.

"If such payments are not made (in roubles), we will consider this a default on the part of buyers, with all the ensuing consequences ... existing contracts will be stopped."

ENERGY CRISIS?

With the war exacerbating global fuel prices, President Joe Biden launched the largest release ever from the US oil reserve and challenged oil giants to drill more to bring down gas prices.

"This is a moment of consequence and peril for the world," Biden said at the White House as he announced a release of 180 million barrels starting in May. But that amount fails to cover a US loss of Russian oil, which Biden banned this month.

Western governments say Putin's demand for rouble payments would be a breach of contracts in euros or dollars. Germany and Austria declared "early warnings" on gas supplies, but no EU country has yet signalled it is facing a supply emergency.

An order signed by Putin allows customers to send foreign currency to a designated account at Russia's Gazprombank, which would then return roubles for the gas buyer to make payment.

"Russia would have to physically halt gas flows to EU 27 (European Union member states) to force the issue, marking a major escalation not even performed at the height of the Cold War. It would mark another major financial blow to Russia's coffers," said analysts at Fitch Solutions.

Putin sent troops on Feb 24 for what he calls a "special military operation" to demilitarise and "denazify" Ukraine.

But at talks this week, Moscow said it would scale back offensives near the capital Kyiv and north as a goodwill gesture and focus on "liberating" the southeastern Donbas region.

Kyiv and its allies say Moscow is simply trying to regroup following losses after a Ukrainian counter-offensive that has recaptured suburbs of the capital plus strategic towns and villages in the northeast and southwest.