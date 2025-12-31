Eurostar says full service to resume after power glitch sparks travel chaos

PARIS: Traffic slowly resumed Wednesday (Dec 31) in the Channel tunnel after an electricity failure halted train trips connecting London to the European mainland, as frazzled passengers arrived in France after hours trapped in a powerless train.

The Eurostar online timetable however still announced some delays as it announced "knock-on impacts" on New Year's Eve.

Travellers making journeys in the busy run-up to New Year had been left scrambling to find alternatives after the operator postponed all services between London, Paris, Amsterdam and Brussels.

"Services have resumed today following a power issue in the Channel Tunnel yesterday and some further issues with rail infrastructure overnight," Eurostar said on its website.

"We plan to run all of our services today, however due to knock-on impacts there may still be some delays and possible last-minute cancellations."

Several Eurostar passengers, however, spent hours stuck in a train overnight, according to media reports.

Contacted by AFP, Eurostar did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

One man told the BBC he had boarded the 7.01pm train from London to Paris, but at 3am local time he was still sitting in the train at the entrance to the tunnel.

France's BFMTV reported passengers were left waiting in the night on a train without electricity, heating or functioning toilets.

"Nothing electrical is working. It's always the same information - there's a serious problem," a passenger named Herve told the broadcaster from a train that arrived in Lille early on Wednesday with an 11-hour delay.

"STAY CALM"

In London, a train left, and passengers boarded another on Wednesday morning, an AFP reporter said.

Eurostar had on Tuesday warned passengers to postpone their journeys to a different date and warned them of severe delays as well as last-minute cancellations.

As well as the power problem, there was also a failed LeShuttle train in the Channel tunnel, the 50km undersea rail link between Folkestone in England and the Calais area in France.

LeShuttle operates vehicle-carrying trains between Folkestone in southeast England and Calais in northern France.

Crowds of stranded travellers, many with suitcases, swelled at London's St Pancras International station and at the Gare du Nord in Paris as they were notified that their end-of-year holiday plans were being thrown into doubt.

"I'm disappointed. We were going to do New Year's Eve in Paris," Jessica, a 21-year-old business coordinator travelling with friends, told AFP in London.