Eurovision bosses to consider if Israel should take part amid boycott threats

GENEVA: National broadcasters behind the Eurovision Song Contest meet on Thursday (Dec 4) to discuss whether Israel should be barred from participating next year, amid threats by some to pull out over the Gaza war.

The meeting in Geneva marks a watershed moment for the competition which draws millions of viewers worldwide.

The Spanish and others national broadcasters have threatened to boycott the event if Israel is included, citing the death count in Gaza, and accused it of not following rules meant to guard the contest's neutrality.

Germany, a major Eurovision backer, has said it will not take part if Israel is barred. Israel, which came second in the contest this year, has not responded to the accusations, but has argued it faces a global smear campaign.