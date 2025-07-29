Evacuees cautiously welcome Thai-Cambodia truce, brace for return to uncertainty

SURIN, THAILAND: Thai evacuees welcomed news of a ceasefire with Cambodia on Monday (Jul 28) with a mix of relief and scepticism, as the midnight truce loomed after five days of deadly cross-border fighting.
“I’d be so happy if the ceasefire really happens,” said Jeanjana Phaphan, a 48-year-old farmer who fled her home in Phanom Dong Rak district with her three-year-old son.
“If it’s truly ending, I’m overjoyed, the happiest I’ve felt in a long time,” she said at a shelter in Surin city, about 50km from the border.
Thailand and Cambodia agreed to an “unconditional” ceasefire, following combat that killed at least 38 people and displaced nearly 300,000. The fighting erupted last Thursday along the jungle-clad frontier, a region long disputed and dotted with ancient temples.
The agreement, brokered in Malaysia by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, came after mediation efforts by US President Donald Trump and Chinese negotiators.
VOICES OF RELIEF AND DOUBT
Jeanjana, like many others, reacted to the ceasefire news with cautious optimism.
“If our two countries keep fighting, the hardship and loss will only grow,” she said. “People on that side are civilians too, just like us. On our side we’re just farmers — and I believe they are farmers like us too. Ordinary people working to survive.”
But not everyone was confident in the ceasefire’s durability.
“I still have doubts that Cambodia will follow through with what they agreed to,” said Tee Samanjai, a 68-year-old farmer who had also evacuated. “We may go home, but with unease. There’s no peace of mind. I want to go back, but I don’t trust Cambodia at all. No one in our village does.”
For Tee, returning home means tending to life’s basics. “The first thing I’ll do when I get home is check on the chickens, fertilise the rice, and take care of the fields,” he said.
ACROSS THE BORDER
In Cambodia, similar concerns echoed from villagers displaced by the conflict. At a temple shelter in Phumi Bak Thkav, 55-year-old farmer Say Yoeun said he longed to return home.
“I am not happy to stay somewhere like this,” he said. “I miss my home and livestock — and I cannot take care of my paddy field.”
Cambodian and Thai military commanders are scheduled to meet on Tuesday morning if the truce holds. Only then will villagers be allowed to return and assess the damage to their homes and farmland.
‘A MINIMUM FIRST STEP’
Kavindhra Tiamsai, a 33-year-old Thai who helped evacuate her mother from the conflict zone, said the fighting highlighted how people living in rural border areas are often neglected by their governments.
“A ceasefire is a good option but also the minimum,” she said. “What we need is a comprehensive, grounded plan that speaks to the realities of rural life — one that doesn’t assume evacuation is easy or even possible when most families have no transport, no money to buffer, and no safety net to lean on.”