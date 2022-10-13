'Everything has collapsed': Small businesses suffer following Russia's mobilisation

MOSCOW: In his brand new co-working space in Chelyabinsk, a city in central Russia, entrepreneur Maxim Novikov is counting the empty seats.

The space usually overflows with designers, programmers and young Russians working on their start-ups.

But since President Vladimir Putin announced a mobilisation of hundreds of thousands of young Russian men last month, the 33-year-old has lost much of his clientele.

"Many have stopped coming," he told AFP by phone.

Instead, they are filling the depleted ranks of Russia's army or they are among the tens of thousands of others who have fled south for neighbouring Kazakhstan.