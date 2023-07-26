Ex-PM says Australia lucky to have been colonised by UK

SYDNEY: One of Australia's longest-serving prime ministers on Wednesday (Jul 26) said British colonisation was "the luckiest thing that happened" to his country, while predicting a referendum to give Indigenous communities a "voice" in national policymaking would fail.

Australia is expected to hold a referendum this year on whether to give Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders a constitutionally enshrined right to be consulted by the government on laws that impact them.

But conservative John Howard, who led Australia from 1996 until 2007, said Australians were yet to be told how this would lead to better health, education and social outcomes for Indigenous people.

In an interview with The Australian newspaper published on Wednesday, Howard said: "I think it will go down significantly - that's my sense."

The 84-year-old said the focus should not be on the push for a dedicated "voice" for Indigenous Australians.

Instead, Australia should be "just talking about how to lift up Aboriginal people, and put them in the mainstream of the community, finding out ways of doing it", he said.

He dismissed the idea of reparations and treaties, describing the latter as "constitutionally repugnant".