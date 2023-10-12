Logo
Ex-F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone pleads guilty to tax fraud charge
Former Chief Executive of the Formula One Group Bernie Ecclestone arrives for a fraud case hearing at Southwark Crown Court in London, Britain, October 12, 2023 REUTERS/Belinda Jiao

12 Oct 2023 05:08PM (Updated: 12 Oct 2023 05:38PM)
LONDON: Ex-Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone pleaded guilty in a London court on Thursday (Oct 12) to one count of fraud for making dishonest representation to Britain's tax authority.

The 92-year-old appeared at Southwark Crown Court and pleaded to one count of fraud by false representation, just over a month before he was due to stand trial.

Prosecutors said Ecclestone made untrue or misleading representations to HM Revenue and Customers at a July 2015 meeting, when he said he "established only a single trust" in favour of his daughters.

Ecclestone, accompanied by his wife Fabiana, spoke only to confirm his name and to enter his plea.

Source: Reuters/cm

