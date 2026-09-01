Ousted UK Prime Minister Starmer quits parliament to focus on international affairs

LONDON: Keir Starmer will stand down as a member of parliament, he said on Tuesday (Sep 1), some six weeks after he resigned as Britain's prime minister, having lost the support of his Labour Party.

Starmer guided Labour into power in 2024 with one of the biggest parliamentary majorities in Britain's modern history, completing a remarkable turnaround having become Labour leader four years earlier after its worst election showing since 1935.

But the former lawyer, whose tenure as prime minister was marked by several damaging U-turns, failed to connect with voters and steadily lost the support of the public and his party.

Starmer had previously said he would remain as a lawmaker until the next general election. But he told the Camden New Journal, a local newspaper in his North London constituency, that he had changed his mind and intended to "concentrate on international affairs". He confirmed his resignation in a statement on X.