Explainer: UN plan to get Ukraine grains out faces hurdles

WHY DO UKRAINIAN GRAIN EXPORTS MATTER?

Russia and Ukraine together account for nearly a third of global wheat supply, and their importance has been underscored by an Indian export ban as well as adverse crop weather in North America and Western Europe.

The war, together with Western sanctions against Russia, have sent the price of grain, cooking oil, fertiliser and energy soaring.

That in turn is threatening a food crisis in poorer countries, some of which count on Russia and Ukraine for more than half of their wheat imports.

Ukraine is also a major exporter of corn, barley, sunflower oil and rapeseed oil, while Russia and Belarus - which has backed Moscow in the war and is also under sanctions - account for over 40 per cent of global exports of the crop nutrient potash.

HOW MUCH GRAIN IS STUCK IN UKRAINE?

Grain is one of Ukraine's main industries, with exports totalling US$12.2 billion in 2021 and accounting for nearly a fifth of the country's exports.

Prior to the war, Ukraine exported 98 per cent of its cereals and oilseed via the Black Sea, at a rate of up to six million tonnes per month.

But with the ports blocked and the railway system unable to cope with the extra volume, the country will only be able to export a maximum two million tonnes of grains a month, Taras Vysotskyi, Ukraine's first deputy minister of Agrarian Policy and Food, said this week.

In May, Ukraine's grain, oilseed and vegetable oil exports rose 80 per cent month on month to 1.74 million tonnes, but were still significantly below May 2021 levels, according to official data.

Washington has accused Russia of using food as a weapon in Ukraine. The Kremlin says it is the West that triggered the crisis by slapping sanctions against Moscow.

Around 22 million tonnes of grain were stuck in Ukraine as of early May due to infrastructure challenges and the naval blockade. As prices surge, UN agencies are having to cut food rations for refugees by up to half in parts of the Sahel, for example, due to a massive funding shortfall.