Explainer: What you need to know about Finland and Sweden's path to NATO membership

HELSINKI: Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Finland and Sweden have been considering applying for membership of the NATO military alliance, which would mark a major policy shift for the Nordic region.

Here is the latest about the process and the key points under discussion:

WHAT ARE THE KEY STEPS AHEAD?

Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on Thursday that Finland must apply to join the NATO military alliance "without delay".

"We hope that the national steps still needed to make this decision will be taken rapidly within the next few days," they said in a joint statement.

The government and parliament are expected to give their approvals for the decision shortly.

In Sweden, parliament is conducting a security policy review, including the pros and cons of joining the alliance, with the results due on Friday. There is already a majority in parliament in support of NATO membership.

In parallel, the ruling Social Democrats, the biggest party in every election for the past 100 years, will decide on Sunday whether to drop long-standing opposition to NATO membership.

If Finland applies, Sweden is likely to do the same, as it would not want to be the sole Nordic outsider. Other Nordic countries - Norway, Denmark and Iceland - joined the pact as founding members.Several recent polls suggest a majority of Swedes in favour - something never seen before Russia's invasion.