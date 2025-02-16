Explainer-What's happening in Congo and why are M23 rebels fighting?

WHAT IS HAPPENING ON THE GROUND?

After taking Goma, the rebels pressed south towards Bukavu, capital of South Kivu province. On Friday (Feb 14) they were in control of the strategic Kavumu airport that serves Bukavu.

The insurgents have been intent on showing they can restore order and govern in Goma.

There have been more chaotic scenes and reports of looting and rape near the front line as M23 confronts the Congolese army and its allies including Burundian troops.

The UN refugee agency voiced concern on Friday at the "rapidly deteriorating" situation, saying the war had left around 350,000 displaced people with no roof over their heads.

The involvement of Burundian and Rwandan troops on the ground has added to fears the fighting could spiral into a regional conflict akin to two devastating wars in the region between 1996 and 2003 that cost millions of lives.

Reuters reported this week that South Africa has sent additional troops and military equipment to Congo in recent days after 14 of its soldiers were killed in fighting with M23 last month.