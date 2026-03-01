Why is the US attacking Iran?

WASHINGTON: The United States and Israel launched their most ambitious attacks on Iran in decades on Saturday (Feb 28) in an operation that killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The biggest foreign-policy gamble of US President Donald Trump's presidency comes after he campaigned for re-election as a "peace president" and after saying he preferred a diplomatic solution to the standoff with Iran.

Trump did not make a sustained case to the American people before acting, but addressed the issue briefly in his State of the Union speech last Tuesday and then in a video message released on Saturday, laying out the key objectives.

PREVENTING IRAN FROM ACQUIRING A NUCLEAR WEAPON

Trump has said repeatedly, and did so again in his video message, that Iran can never have a nuclear weapon. He claimed to have "obliterated" Iran's nuclear program in strikes last June, but said this week that Tehran had attempted to rebuild the program.

"Just imagine how emboldened this regime would be if they ever had and actually were armed with nuclear weapons as a means to deliver their message," he said on Saturday.

One reason the United States and Israel gave for the June bombings was that Iran was getting too close to being able to produce a nuclear weapon.

The United Nations' International Atomic Energy Agency and the US intelligence community have separately assessed that Iran shuttered a nuclear weapons development program in 2003 and Tehran denies ever seeking nuclear weapons, although as a party to the Non-Proliferation Treaty, says it has the right to enrich uranium for civilian purposes.

Western powers say there is no credible civilian justification for Iran's enrichment of uranium to the levels it has produced, and the IAEA has said it is of serious concern. No other country has done so without eventually producing nuclear weapons.