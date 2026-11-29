KABUL: An explosion at a primary and middle school in the eastern Afghan province of Kunar on Saturday (Nov 28) killed 10 people and wounded another 110, most of them children, officials said, adding that the blast appeared to have originated in a neighboring depot for explosives.

Kunar Culture and Information Director Sami ul Haq Bayan said initial information indicated the blast at the school on the outskirts of the provincial capital, Asadabad, happened due to negligence at the depot storing explosives belonging to mining companies. An investigation into the incident was underway, he said.

Interior ministry spokesman Abdul Mateen Qani put the death toll at 10, and said 110 had been wounded.

Footage from a ward in the hospital showed injured young children, several with bandaged heads and some lying two to a bed.

Noor Rahman, whose home is next door to the school, said he heard the explosion and saw dust rising.

“I ran straight into the dust, our own children were there,” he said. "I entered one of the rooms, where there was screaming and shouting. I saw the hand of my niece, she was moving it. I rushed in, cleared away the bricks, and managed to pull her out, along with other injured (people).”

Haji Sulaiman, whose son was wounded in the blast, said he was on his way to his shop when he heard and saw the explosion.

“Pieces of wood and human flesh were flying everywhere,” he said from his son's bedside in a hospital, adding that he ran toward the school. "When I arrived, I found children, some were dead, others were drenched in blood, and some rooftops had collapsed, the walls were gone, and nothing remained of the school.”