Explosions heard in Kyiv, official says enemy aircraft downed

MOSCOW: Ukrainian forces downed an enemy aircraft over Kyiv in the early hours of Friday (Feb 25), which then crashed into a residential building and set it on fire, said Anton Herashchenko, an adviser to the interior minister.

It was unclear whether the aircraft was manned. Herashchenko wrote on Telegram that a nine-storey residential building was on fire.

A series of explosions were heard in Kyiv earlier which Herashchenko said were the sounds of air defences firing at the aircraft.

Russia launched an invasion by land, air and sea on Thursday, following a declaration of war by President Vladimir Putin.

About 100,000 people have fled as explosions and gunfire rocked major Ukranian cities, and more than 130 people were reported killed on the first day of fighting. At least 300 have been injured.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has vowed to stay in Kyiv as Russian troops advanced toward the capital in the biggest attack on a European state since World War ll.

Washington and other NATO members have sactioned Russia and sent military aid to Ukraine, but there is no move to send troops to fight alongside Ukranian forces for fear of sparking a wider European conflict.