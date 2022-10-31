Explosions rock Kyiv days after Russia blames Ukraine for Black Sea attack

KYIV: Several blasts shook Kyiv on Monday (Oct 31), days after Russia blamed Ukraine for drone attacks on its Crimea fleet in the Black Sea.

At least five explosions were heard in the Ukrainian capital between 8am (6am GMT, 2pm Singapore time) and 8.20am, according to AFP journalists.

Kyiv had already been hit on Oct 10 and 17 by drones.

After Monday's blasts, mayor Vitali Klitschko said in a Telegram message: "An area of Kyiv is without electricity and certain areas without water following Russian strikes."

Monday's attack on the Ukrainian capital comes after Russia pulled out of a landmark agreement that allowed vital grain shipments via a maritime safety corridor.

The July deal to unlock grain exports signed between warring nations Russia and Ukraine - and brokered by Turkey and the United Nations - is critical to easing the global food crisis caused by the conflict.

"(A) bulk carrier loaded with 40 tons of grain was supposed to leave the Ukraine port today," Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov tweeted.

"These foodstuffs were intended for Ethiopians, that are on the verge of famine. But due to the blockage of the 'grain corridor' by Russia the export is impossible," the Ukrainian minister said.

The agreement, which established a corridor through which vessels could travel to Istanbul for inspections, had already allowed more than nine million tonnes of Ukrainian grain to be exported and was due to be renewed on Nov 19.

But Russia announced on Saturday it would pull out of the deal after accusing Kyiv of a "massive" drone attack on its Black Sea fleet, which Ukraine labelled a "false pretext".

US President Joe Biden called the move "purely outrageous" while Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Moscow was "weaponising food".