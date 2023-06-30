Extreme heat kills more than 100 in Mexico: Government

MEXICO CITY: More than 100 people have died due to extreme heat in Mexico in June, the government said, following a series of heatwaves in the Latin American nation.

Scientists say global warming is exacerbating adverse weather, with many countries experiencing record-high temperatures.

Over 1,000 heat-related emergencies were reported in Mexico between Jun 12 and Jun 25, of which 104 resulted in deaths, according to health ministry figures released on Wednesday (Jun 28).

Authorities had already reported eight deaths between Apr 14 and May 31, bringing the total to 112.

The main cause was heat stroke, followed by dehydration, according to the health ministry.