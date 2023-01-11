Hurricane Ian, drought supercharged US weather extremes in 2022

DENVER: Costly weather disasters kept raining down on America last year, pounding the nation with 18 climate extremes that caused at least US$1 billion in damage each, totalling more than US$165 billion, federal climate scientists calculated Tuesday (Jan 10).

Even though 2022 was not near record hot for the United States, it was the third wildest year nationally both in number of extremes that cost US$1 billion and overall damage from those weather catastrophes, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said in a report issued at the American Meteorological Society's conference.

The amount, cost and death toll of billion-dollar weather disasters make up a key measurement, adjusted for inflation, that NOAA uses to see how bad human-caused climate change is getting. They led to at least 474 deaths.

Hurricane Ian, the costliest drought in a decade and a pre-Christmas winter storm pushed last year's damages to the highest since 2017. The only more expensive years were 2017 - when Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria struck - and the disastrous 2005 when numerous hurricanes, headlined by Katrina, pummeled the Southeast, federal meteorologists said. The only busier years for billion-dollar disasters were 2020 and 2021.

Ian was the third costliest US hurricane on record with US$112.9 billion in damage, followed by US$22.2 billion in damage from a western and midwestern drought that halted barge traffic on the Mississippi River, officials said. The US$165 billion total for 2022 does not even include a total yet for the winter storm three weeks ago, which could push it close to US$170 billion, officials said.

“Climate change is supercharging many of these extremes that can lead to billion-dollar disasters,” said NOAA applied climatologist and economist Adam Smith, who calculates the disasters, updating them to factor out inflation. He said more people are also building in harm’s way, along pricey coasts and rivers, and lack of strong construction standards is also an issue. With a good chunk of development beachside, real estate inflation could be a small localised factor, he said.

“The United States has some of the consistently most diverse and intense weather and climate extremes that you’ll see in many parts of the world. And we have a large population that’s vulnerable to these extremes,” Smith told The Associated Press. “So it’s really an imbalance right now.”

Climate change is a hard-to-ignore factor in extremes, from deadly heat to droughts and flooding, Smith and other officials said.