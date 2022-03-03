Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

F1 terminates contract with Russia after Ukraine invasion
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

F1 terminates contract with Russia after Ukraine invasion

F1 terminates contract with Russia after Ukraine invasion

Drivers compete during the Russian Formula One Grand Prix, at the Sochi Autodrom circuit, in Sochi, Russia, Sunday, Sep 27, 2020. A number of federations, including skiing, curling and Formula 1, pulled premier events out of Russia following the invasion. (Yuri Kochetkov/Pool Photo via AP, File)

03 Mar 2022 07:41PM (Updated: 03 Mar 2022 07:44PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON: Formula One has terminated its contract with the Russian Grand Prix following the country’s invasion of Ukraine, saying Thursday (Mar 3) that Russia “will not have a race” in the future.

F1 already canceled this year's race, which had been scheduled to be held in Sochi on Sep 25. But following further discussions this week, F1 went a step further and ended a contract which ran until 2025.

“Formula 1 can confirm it has terminated its contract with the Russian Grand Prix,” F1 said in a statement. “Russia will not have a race in the future.”

Four-time F1 champion Sebastian Vettel and several other drivers said last week they would not have raced in Russia even if F1 had decided to go there.

Source: AP/nh

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us