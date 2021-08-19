FAA says US carriers can operate Kabul evacuation flights with DOD approval

WASHINGTON: The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said late on Wednesday (Aug 18) that domestic air carriers and civilian pilots can fly into Kabul to conduct evacuation or relief flights with prior US Defense Department approval.

In a statement, the FAA said that without prior approval, US carriers cannot fly over Afghanistan airspace or fly into Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. The FAA cited "a lack of high altitude air traffic control services".

All relief flights into Kabul "must have permission" from the Defense Department.

Without prior approval, US passenger and air carriers are prohibited from flying over Afghanistan, the FAA said, adding it does not apply to Defense Department operated flights.

The FAA issued a new "Notice to Airmen" on Wednesday that imposed the new restrictions barring flights over Afghanistan without prior approval, citing risks "posed by extremist/militant activity, limited risk mitigation capabilities and disruptions to air traffic services".