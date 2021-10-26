How Facebook algorithms can fight over your feed

CALIFORNIA: Over the past decade, most of us have gotten used to hearing that “the algorithm” is responsible for this or that on the Internet. Sometimes it’s something useful, like movie recommendations. Sometimes it’s not.

Facebook is under fire for algorithms that shape what nearly 3 billion users see on the world’s largest social media network, including troubling amounts of hate speech and misinformation. But internal company documents provided by a whistle-blower make clear that it’s wrong to think of “the algorithm” as a single bad actor.

Rather, they show how an algorithm designed for one purpose can struggle to integrate signals aimed at another, as when Facebook’s efforts to reduce harmful content in its News Feed ran into a system meant to keep users scrolling, sharing and posting.

1. What is an algorithm?

A set of instructions for making decisions or performing a task. Arranging names in alphabetical order is a kind of algorithm; so is a recipe for making chocolate chip cookies.

But those simple formulas bear only a distant relationship to the computerised code that companies like Facebook, Alphabet’s Google and Twitter spend billions of dollars on to keep their platforms running.

2. What are those like?

Typically, algorithms are written to perform discrete tasks, but many can work in concert to produce enormously complex systems.

At Facebook and Google, the algorithms powering the platforms are constantly updated to learn from new data and better optimise for company priorities. While algorithms operate strictly according to their program, the decisions about what signals to train the software on and what outcomes to aim for are entirely human.

As one internal Facebook memo recently revealed by the whistle-blower put it, “The mechanics of our platform are not neutral.”

3. How does Facebook use algorithms?

Facebook’s business model is centered on selling ads to be viewed by users. It had US$86 billion in revenue last year, a reflection of its huge reach and success at keeping users clicking.

One of Facebook’s most important algorithms is the one that produces the News Feed on a user’s page. Before 2009, the algorithm reflected the chronological order in which items were posted.