Facebook-owner Meta says Ukraine's military, politicians targeted in hacking campaign

Ukrainian cybersecurity officials said on Friday that hackers from neighboring Belarus were targeting the private email addresses of Ukrainian military personnel "and related individuals," blaming a group code-named "UNC1151." The US cybersecurity firm FireEye has previously connected the group with Ghostwriter activities.

Meta's security team said it had taken steps to secure targeted accounts and had blocked the phishing domains used by the hackers. It declined to give the names of any of the targets but said it had alerted users where possible.

Meta said the separate influence campaign, which used a number of fictitious personas, claimed to be based in Kyiv and ran a small number of websites masquerading as independent news outlets. These outlets published claims about the West betraying Ukraine and Ukraine being a failed state.

The company said it had found links between this influence network and an operation it removed in April 2020, which it had connected to individuals in Russia, the Donbass region in Ukraine and two media outlets based in Crimea - NewsFront and SouthFront, which are now sanctioned by the US government. Neither NewsFront or SouthFront immediately responded to requests for comment.

Meta declined to give a number of impressions or views for the influence campaign's content but said it had seen a "very low level" of shares, posts or reactions. It said the campaign had fewer than 4,000 Facebook accounts following one of more of its pages and fewer than 500 accounts following one or more of its Instagram accounts. It did not say how long the campaigns had been active on its platforms.

It said the campaign had also used Alphabet's YouTube, Telegram and Russian social media sites Odnoklassniki and VK. YouTube, Telegram and VK , which also owns Odnoklassniki, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.