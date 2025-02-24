Factbox-Policies of Friedrich Merz's Germany's conservatives

BERLIN: Germany's conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and its Bavarian CSU sister party won the election on Sunday (Feb 23) and are likely to lead the next coalition government.

Below is a summary of their key policy positions, according to their election campaign programme:

ECONOMY

The CDU wants to cut red tape, encourage investments and reduce energy prices to boost the economy.

It wants to lower electricity taxes and grid fees, expand renewable energy, power storage and nuclear power research. It would abolish Germany's supply chain due diligence law.

The party promises to support industry through digitalisation, sovereign AI, and cloud applications. A Digital Ministry would be established along with a "Startup Protection Zone" to shield new companies from red tape.