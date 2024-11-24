Failure haunts COP29 in a long line of unfulfilling UN climate talks

BAKU: Negotiators were struggling to reach a deal Saturday (Nov 23) at UN climate talks in Baku. If they fail, it would not be the first time.

Since the first UN climate conference in 1995, several of the annual sessions have descended into acrimony or even failed completely because of a lack of consensus.

COP6 in The Hague in 2000 marked the only time the talks were suspended. They resumed half a year later in so-called COP6-2 in Bonn, the headquarters of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.