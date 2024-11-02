Fake US election video signals sprawling Russian disinformation ops

WASHINGTON: American intelligence officials on Friday (Nov 1) blamed Russia for a fake video of a Haitian immigrant claiming to have voted multiple times, the latest in a series of disinformation campaigns in the final stretch of the US election.

The United States is on heightened alert for a potential flood of falsehoods from Kremlin-aligned actors in the closing days of a polarizing race between Republican nominee Donald Trump and Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, the top election official in the swing state, said a video of a Haitian immigrant claiming to have cast multiple ballots for Harris was an example of "targeted disinformation".