Families of 737 MAX crash victims, Boeing face off in US court

FORT WORTH: Carrying photos of loved ones killed in the Boeing 737 MAX crashes, relatives of the victims on Thursday (Jan 26) asked a federal judge to overhaul a US criminal settlement and impose tougher sanctions on the aviation giant.

"Boeing is responsible, this is obvious," Catherine Berthet told the court. "Nobody was arrested or charged".

Berthet's daughter, Camille, perished on the March 2019 Ethiopian Airlines flight, which followed the October 2018 Lion Air crash in Indonesia. Together, the crashes claimed 346 lives and led to the global grounding of the MAX aircraft for more than a year and a half.

Some relatives testified through tears during Thursday's three-hour hearing in Fort Worth, Texas, the latest twist in the battle over the Boeing enforcement that has pitted relatives of MAX victims against both Boeing and the Department of Justice.

The families are challenging the DOJ's deferred prosecution agreement (DPA) with Boeing, which required the aviation giant to pay US$2.5 billion in fines and restitution in exchange for immunity from criminal prosecution for charges it defrauded the government during the certification of the MAX.

The DPA, announced in January 2021, appeared to close the door to criminal prosecution of Boeing and senior leadership.

But relatives of the victims began challenging the DPA later in 2021, winning an order last week from US District Judge Reed O'Connor requiring Boeing appear Thursday at an arraignment in the criminal case.

Thursday's hearing began as a formal arraignment at which Boeing attorneys entered a "not guilty" pleading to the DPA.

After that, about a dozen relatives and their legal representatives addressed the court in an often emotional proceeding that included collages of the victims.

Their demands included that O'Connor appoint an independent monitor to oversee the DPA, while DOJ attorneys argued against amending the agreement.

O'Connor requested additional information from the government. He said he would review the materials from the parties before making a decision.