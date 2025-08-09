Families of Air India crash victims demand release of flight recorders

AHMEDABAD, India: Families of victims of June’s deadly Air India crash demanded on Friday (Aug 8) the immediate release of the aircraft’s two flight recorders, saying delays were eroding their trust in the investigation.

A total of 241 people on board the London-bound Boeing 787 Dreamliner were killed when the plane crashed shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad in western India on Jun 12. Another 19 people were killed on the ground.

A preliminary report by India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau said fuel to the jet’s engines was cut off moments before impact.

The report did not reach any conclusions or assign blame, but indicated that based on the cockpit voice recording, one pilot asked the other why he had cut off fuel. The second pilot replied that he had not.