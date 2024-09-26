A family, a bride, a domestic worker: the toll of Israeli strikes on Lebanon

BAGHDAD: Ahead of Lebanese engineer Maya Gharib's wedding planned for next month, excited relatives were arranging for her dress to be picked up.

But on Monday (Sep 23), 23-year-old Gharib, her two sisters and their parents were killed in an Israeli strike on their home in a suburb of the southern city of Tyre, said Gharib's brother Reda, the only surviving member of the family.

Israel says Monday's strikes targeted Hezbollah weapons. Lebanon's health ministry said the attacks left more than 550 people dead, including at least 50 children and 98 women, in Lebanon's bloodiest day since the end of the 1975-90 Civil War.

A screenshot shared with Reuters shows a message sent by a relative to the dress shop after the Gharib family died: "The bride was martyred".