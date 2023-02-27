Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Far-right Israeli minister says 'no' to West Bank settlement freeze
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Far-right Israeli minister says 'no' to West Bank settlement freeze

Far-right Israeli minister says 'no' to West Bank settlement freeze

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich speaks at a news conference in Jerusalem, Israel, on Jan 8, 2023. (Photo: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)

27 Feb 2023 02:54AM (Updated: 27 Feb 2023 02:54AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

JERUSALEM: Israel's far-right finance minister said on Sunday (Feb 26) he would not agree to any freeze in settlement activity in the occupied West Bank, after Israeli officials committed during a summit in Jordan to hold off on such construction in the coming months.

"I have no idea what they spoke about or not in Jordan," said Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who also has responsibilities over Jewish settlements in the West Bank.

"But one thing I do know: there will not be a freeze on the building and development in settlements, not even for one day (it is under my authority)," he wrote on Twitter.

Source: Reuters/ec

Related Topics

Israel

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.