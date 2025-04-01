Far-right leaders, Musk say poll ban on France's Le Pen will 'backfire'

Prominent European

far-right

and nationalist figures as well as Elon Musk

on

Monday (Mar 31) rallied around Marine

Le

Pen

after a French court sentenced her to a five-year

ban

on

running for office.

BUDAPEST:

Le Pen was convicted over a scheme to take advantage of European Parliament expenses to employ assistants who were actually working for her far-right party in France.

Le Pen as well as the other officials from her party were banned from running for office, with the judge specifying that the sanction should come into force with immediate effect even if an appeal is lodged.

Tesla's billionaire owner Elon Musk, who has backed a far-right party in Germany and plays a major role in US President Donald Trump's administration, said the move would "backfire, like the legal attacks against President Trump".

"Je suis Marine!" ("I'm Marine") Hungarian nationalist leader Viktor Orban posted in French on X, echoing the cry "Je suis Charlie" widely used to denounce a 2015 Islamist attack on the Charlie Hebdo satirical newspaper in Paris.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the verdict reinforced the view that "more and more European capitals are going down the path of violating democratic norms".