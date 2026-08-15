UK parliament probe into Farage resumes after polls win
The UK Parliament has reopened its investigation into Nigel Farage’s £5 million (US$6.7 million) gift after he regained his seat in Clacton.
CLACTON-ON-SEA: The UK parliament's sleaze watchdog on Friday (Aug 14) resumed its probe into a £5 million (US$6.7 million) gift to hard-right politician Nigel Farage just hours after he was re-elected as an MP in a snap by-election.
Farage easily regained his eastern English parliamentary seat Clacton, which he first won in 2024, taking 63 per cent of the votes cast in a contest shunned by the major parties who branded it a stunt.
His main rival, joke candidate Count Binface, netted nearly 27 per cent of the ballots - a larger than expected share.
The anti-immigration Reform UK leader had triggered Thursday's polls by resigning last month from the Westminster seat over the investigation into his finances, which was subsequently paused.
His by-election win led to the automatic re-opening of the inquiry by Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards, Daniel Greenberg.
The watchdog is examining allegations that Farage and Reform's deputy leader, Richard Tice, failed to declare financial gifts. They deny any wrongdoing.
The parliamentary probe focuses on the £5-million donation to Farage from the cryptocurrency billionaire Christopher Harborne who lives in Thailand.
Farage could also face an investigation over support provided by convicted fraudster George Cottrell, a long-time ally.
And London police have confirmed the start of an investigation last year into donations to Reform before the 2024 election.
Farage focussed on the win, Friday.
"It is a convincing, overwhelming win, with more votes than we got in the General Election of 2024," he said in a statement.
"The voters in Clacton have stuck up two fingers to the entire political establishment."
Farage easily regained his eastern English parliamentary seat Clacton, which he first won in 2024, taking 63 per cent of the votes cast in a contest shunned by the major parties who branded it a stunt.
His main rival, joke candidate Count Binface, netted nearly 27 per cent of the ballots - a larger than expected share.
The anti-immigration Reform UK leader had triggered Thursday's polls by resigning last month from the Westminster seat over the investigation into his finances, which was subsequently paused.
His by-election win led to the automatic re-opening of the inquiry by Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards, Daniel Greenberg.
The watchdog is examining allegations that Farage and Reform's deputy leader, Richard Tice, failed to declare financial gifts. They deny any wrongdoing.
The parliamentary probe focuses on the £5-million donation to Farage from the cryptocurrency billionaire Christopher Harborne who lives in Thailand.
Farage could also face an investigation over support provided by convicted fraudster George Cottrell, a long-time ally.
And London police have confirmed the start of an investigation last year into donations to Reform before the 2024 election.
Farage focussed on the win, Friday.
"It is a convincing, overwhelming win, with more votes than we got in the General Election of 2024," he said in a statement.
"The voters in Clacton have stuck up two fingers to the entire political establishment."
"MORAL VICTORY"
Binface - the alter ego of comedian Jon Harvey - exceeded expectations, taking 9,455 votes, on a reduced turnout of 44 percent compared with nearly 59 per cent two years ago. By-elections typically see lower turnout, however.
Analysts had anticipated a win for Farage but underestimated the appeal of the self-styled "intergalactic space warrior" from planet Sigma IX, who campaigns wearing a rubbish bin on his head.
"The moral victory is already mine," Binface told AFP at the counting centre early Friday.
If the other parties "choose not to stand, somebody has to stand up and be the opposition," he added.
Farage did not attend the results count, saying Essex Police had warned him that an "organised campaign to disrupt and degrade the result" was planned. But an Essex Police statement there had been "no incidents or issues" in relation to the ballot.
Kevin Ibes, a Clacton resident in his 70s, said he was "very pleased with the result".
He condemned the other parties for not fielding candidates, saying it was "disrespectful to Clacton".
"Farage has been vindicated", agreed Keith Page, 70. The other parties "would have got annihilated anyway" if they had stood, he added.
Analysts had anticipated a win for Farage but underestimated the appeal of the self-styled "intergalactic space warrior" from planet Sigma IX, who campaigns wearing a rubbish bin on his head.
"The moral victory is already mine," Binface told AFP at the counting centre early Friday.
If the other parties "choose not to stand, somebody has to stand up and be the opposition," he added.
Farage did not attend the results count, saying Essex Police had warned him that an "organised campaign to disrupt and degrade the result" was planned. But an Essex Police statement there had been "no incidents or issues" in relation to the ballot.
Kevin Ibes, a Clacton resident in his 70s, said he was "very pleased with the result".
He condemned the other parties for not fielding candidates, saying it was "disrespectful to Clacton".
"Farage has been vindicated", agreed Keith Page, 70. The other parties "would have got annihilated anyway" if they had stood, he added.
"LIMITED CONSEQUENCE"
A record 34 candidates - most of them independents and fringe candidates, including Binface - ran in the vote, leading to some of the longest ballot papers in UK history.
Farage, whose party had topped national opinion polls for 18 months before falling behind ruling centre-left Labour recently, surprised voters with his Jul 7 resignation.
The 62-year-old, who had been eyeing the keys to No 10 Downing Street, had framed the vote as "the people of Clacton versus the Establishment", aimed at thwarting a "stitch-up" over his finances.
If he were found guilty of breaking parliament's rules by failing to register financial gifts, Farage could be suspended as an MP, which in turn could trigger a recall petition and the prospect of another by-election.
Reform MP Lee Anderson said Friday the "slate is wiped clean" in Clacton, but the party would "of course" co-operate with the probe.
Labour Party chairwoman Bridget Phillipson said Farage must "come clean".
"The mountain of sleaze and scandal he and Reform are now engulfed in has grown and grown while he's been trying to distract the public by fighting a by-election against a bin," she said.
Political pundits have played down the vote's wider significance.
"This by-election was ultimately of limited consequence," Queen Mary University of London politics professor Stijn van Kessel told AFP.
"The result does not reflect Reform's support across the country."
Farage, whose party had topped national opinion polls for 18 months before falling behind ruling centre-left Labour recently, surprised voters with his Jul 7 resignation.
The 62-year-old, who had been eyeing the keys to No 10 Downing Street, had framed the vote as "the people of Clacton versus the Establishment", aimed at thwarting a "stitch-up" over his finances.
If he were found guilty of breaking parliament's rules by failing to register financial gifts, Farage could be suspended as an MP, which in turn could trigger a recall petition and the prospect of another by-election.
Reform MP Lee Anderson said Friday the "slate is wiped clean" in Clacton, but the party would "of course" co-operate with the probe.
Labour Party chairwoman Bridget Phillipson said Farage must "come clean".
"The mountain of sleaze and scandal he and Reform are now engulfed in has grown and grown while he's been trying to distract the public by fighting a by-election against a bin," she said.
Political pundits have played down the vote's wider significance.
"This by-election was ultimately of limited consequence," Queen Mary University of London politics professor Stijn van Kessel told AFP.
"The result does not reflect Reform's support across the country."
Source: AFP/fs
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