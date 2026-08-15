UK parliament probe into Farage resumes after polls win

"LIMITED CONSEQUENCE"

A record 34 candidates - most of them independents and fringe candidates, including Binface - ran in the vote, leading to some of the longest ballot papers in UK history.



Farage, whose party had topped national opinion polls for 18 months before falling behind ruling centre-left Labour recently, surprised voters with his Jul 7 resignation.



The 62-year-old, who had been eyeing the keys to No 10 Downing Street, had framed the vote as "the people of Clacton versus the Establishment", aimed at thwarting a "stitch-up" over his finances.



If he were found guilty of breaking parliament's rules by failing to register financial gifts, Farage could be suspended as an MP, which in turn could trigger a recall petition and the prospect of another by-election.



Reform MP Lee Anderson said Friday the "slate is wiped clean" in Clacton, but the party would "of course" co-operate with the probe.



Labour Party chairwoman Bridget Phillipson said Farage must "come clean".



"The mountain of sleaze and scandal he and Reform are now engulfed in has grown and grown while he's been trying to distract the public by fighting a by-election against a bin," she said.



Political pundits have played down the vote's wider significance.



"This by-election was ultimately of limited consequence," Queen Mary University of London politics professor Stijn van Kessel told AFP.



"The result does not reflect Reform's support across the country."