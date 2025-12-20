French government calls for Christmas truce in farmer protests

PARIS: ‌The French government on Friday (Dec 19) called for a Christmas truce with protesting farmers, warning against further blockades during the holiday season, a move the country's main union said depended on the prime minister's response to their demands.

Farmers have been blocking roads, dumping manure and holding demonstrations in France for over a week to protest against the government's management of cattle ‌lumpy skin disease and a trade deal with the ‌South American bloc Mercosur.

Farmers gathered with tractors early on Friday in front of President Emmanuel Macron's residence in the seaside resort of Le Touquet in northern France, placing a coffin labelled "RIP Agri" and "NO Mercosur".

Meanwhile, in the southern town of Avignon, farmers threw potatoes at public buildings.

Protesters argue that the government's policy of culling an ‍entire herd when lumpy skin disease is detected is excessive and cruel.

They also claim the EU-Mercosur deal whose signing has been postponed to January would allow massive imports of products not meeting French standards.