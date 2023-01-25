Farmers bearing the brunt as rising energy costs, worker shortages strain UK agriculture sector

Farmers are taking measures to address the challenges, with herds and flocks being reduced to cut costs in a bid to keep businesses going. This has resulted in a shortage of products such as eggs.

Compounding their troubles is the lack of manpower post-Brexit. In the worst cases, ripe fruits and vegetables have been left to rot unpicked.

The farmers’ takings have also not kept pace with the price surges in shops.

FOOD MAY SOON BE IMPORTED

A government spokesperson told CNA the UK's food supply chain is “highly resilient”, and that “strong domestic production” is accompanied by imports “through stable trade routes”.

However, with more farmers downsizing or even shutting their businesses, more food would have to be imported moving forward, driving prices up even further.

Online butcher Field and Flower is promoting less popular cuts of meat, to ensure that every part of the animal is sold at a good price and nothing goes to waste.

The management said it is the best thing to do ethically, environmentally and economically, and that Asian cuisine should be their inspiration.

Mr Sam Mahoney, the firm’s buying and supply chain manager, said: “If we could make 2,000 more meals a week out of beef tendons in the UK, that’s the same number of animals going to slaughter … except we are taking something that would be exported or put into pet food contracts (and) put into meals.”