'Fascist' row overshadows glitzy night on US campaign trail

HOUSTON: Kamala Harris and Donald Trump locked horns Friday (Oct 25) over accusations that the Republican ex-president has been running as a "fascist" as the pair headed to duelling events in Texas with pop titan Beyonce and podcast star Joe Rogan.

The staunchly Republican Lone Star State isn't one of the handful of battlegrounds that decides US elections, or where the Democratic vice president and her rival would normally be campaigning in the home stretch.

But Harris is banking on her star-studded show - also featuring country legend Willie Nelson - to energize her campaign ahead of the final week and give her a national stage to highlight Republican restrictions on abortion.