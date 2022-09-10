US$40,000 reward for information on fugitive Malaysian businessman 'Fat Leonard'

SINGAPORE: The United States Marshals Service is offering a reward of up to US$40,000 (S$56,000) for information on Malaysian businessman Leonard Glenn Francis.

The reward, which is also offered by the US Naval Criminal Investigative Service, will be given for information directly assisting in the arrest of Francis, the US Marshals said in a news release on Friday (Sep 9).

The 57-year-old, who is widely known as “Fat Leonard”, is reportedly on the run after he escaped house arrest in San Diego, California last Sunday.

He was due to be sentenced after he pleaded guilty in a corruption case involving the US Navy.

According to several Malaysian media reports, Francis was born in Penang and spent some of his early years there.

A "wanted" poster circulated by the US Marshals classified Francis as a "major case fugitive". He is said to have a height of about 187cm and weighs about 158kg.

He has no scars or tattoos and is described to be of "Asian" race with black hair and brown eyes, according to the poster.