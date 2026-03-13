Logo
Logo

World

FBI investigating fatal Virginia university shooting as act of terrorism
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

World

FBI investigating fatal Virginia university shooting as act of terrorism

FBI investigating fatal Virginia university shooting as act of terrorism

Police arrive outside Old Dominion University's campus after reports of an active shooter on Thursday, Mar 12, 2026 in Norfolk, Virginia. (Photo: AP/Kendall Warner/The Virginian-Pilot)

13 Mar 2026 06:29AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

The FBI has opened a terrorism investigation into a shooting on Thursday (Mar 13) at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia, that killed one person and injured two others, both US Army personnel, FBI officials said.

The gunman, who pleaded guilty in 2016 to federal charges of providing material support to terrorists and was released from prison in 2024, was killed shortly after opening fire, FBI officials said. They said the suspect died at the hands of a group of Reserve Officer Training Corps students who stepped in and subdued him.

He was not shot, FBI special agent Dominique Evans told an afternoon news conference. CNN reported that the suspect opened fire after walking into a classroom and asking if it was an ROTC class.

"Our Joint Terrorism Task Force is fully engaged, embedded with local authorities, and providing all resources necessary," FBI Director Kash Patel said earlier on social media.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

A law enforcement official identified the suspect as Mohamed Jalloh.

Two victims were transported to a hospital, where one died, while a third person also believed to be a victim was treated at another hospital, according to Old Dominion Chief of Police Garrett Shelton. All three were affiliated with the university, he said.

Shelton said he would not identify the deceased victim until officers could notify the family.

In a posting on its website, the university said there was no longer a threat but urged the public to avoid the scene of the shooting, where emergency personnel continued to work. Classes and campus operations were cancelled for the rest of the day.

The university's initial alert said the gunman opened fire shortly before 10.49am in a classroom in the university's College of Business.

The university, founded in 1930, serves some 24,000 students, according to its website.

US Army Secretary Dan Driscoll posted on X that he was "deeply saddened" to hear about the shooting and the two Army personnel who were injured.

University President Brian Hemphill said in a statement to the school community that Old Dominion had "faced a tragedy" and thanked police and emergency responders for swift intervention.

Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger wrote on Facebook that she had spoken with university leadership and was mobilising state support to assist with the situation.

Source: Reuters/nh

Related Topics

United States mass shooting
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement