Fate of ancient Athens guides WHO at gathering to plan for next pandemic

LONDON/GENEVA: Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), will have history on his mind when he hosts almost 200 member states at the UN agency's annual assembly this week.

In a recent white paper laying out his plans for the future of global health security, Tedros began by quoting ancient Greek historian Thucydides, who wanted the world to learn from the mistakes of a devastating plague in Athens in 430 BC.

Nearly two-and-a-half millennia later and after COVID-19 has killed at least 15 million people globally, avoiding a repeat of fatal missteps in a future pandemic is the unwritten theme of this week's World Health Assembly in Geneva.

As the delegates meet, COVID-19 still rages. Countries are more polarised than ever over how best to fight the world's biggest health crisis in a century. Efforts to vaccinate the world remain incomplete.

And what the UN agency's future role will be in preventing the world from forgetting this deadly outbreak - and guiding it through the next one - remains unclear.

STRENGTHENED WHO?

Tedros' white paper, which will be discussed at the assembly, imagines a future with a strengthened WHO at the centre of health emergency preparedness.

Parts of his plan have been seen by WHO watchers as a power grab, including a proposal to set up a global health emergencies council that is "linked to and aligned with" WHO. High-level external experts have suggested instead that any body of this type should be independent, and at the world-leader level.

An alternative proposal by the G20 for a pandemic fund of up to US$50 billion was initially seen as a potential rival to WHO, which has the power to disburse money through an emergencies mechanism in response to disease outbreaks.