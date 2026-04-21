FBI director files US$250 mn defamation suit against US magazine

WASHINGTON: FBI Director Kash Patel filed a defamation lawsuit on Monday (Apr 20) against a US magazine that reported he frequently drinks to excess and is in danger of losing his job.



Patel is seeking US$250 million in damages from The Atlantic and the author of the article, Sarah Fitzpatrick, for what the suit described as a "sweeping, malicious, and defamatory hit piece."



"Defendants are of course free to criticize the leadership of the FBI," the complaint filed in a federal district court in Washington says.



"But they crossed the legal line by publishing an article replete with false and obviously fabricated allegations designed to destroy Director Patel's reputation and drive him from office," it says.



According to The Atlantic, Patel's job as head of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the top law enforcement agency, is in jeopardy in part because of what it said were "bouts of excessive drinking" and "unexplained absences."



In his defamation complaint, Patel took issue with the magazine's use of anonymous sources for the story.



"Fitzpatrick could not get a single person to go on the record in defence of these outrageous allegations, instead relying entirely on anonymous sources she knew to be both highly partisan with an ax to grind," the suit says.



"Defendants published the Article with actual malice, despite being expressly warned, hours before publication, that the central allegations were categorically false."