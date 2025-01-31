FBI nominee Patel vows no 'political retribution' at FBI after firings of Trump prosecutors

Pressed by Democratic US Senator Richard Blumenthal to commit not to fire FBI agents who worked on investigations into Trump's mishandling of classified documents and attempts to overturn the 2020 election, Patel said "all FBI employees will be protected against political retribution".
The acting attorney general, who oversees the FBI, on Monday fired more than a dozen lawyers who worked on the Trump cases, citing a lack of trust that they could carry out Trump's agenda.
Democrats pressed Patel during his confirmation hearing about his past comments downplaying the Jan 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol and threatening investigations of government officials and the news media. Patel did not directly address past remarks, but told the Senate Judiciary Committee "any accusations levelled against me that I would somehow put political bias before the Constitution are grotesquely unfair".
Patel, a conservative firebrand, has been among the most vocal critics of investigations into Trump, depicting them as the work of a "deep state" on law enforcement and intelligence officials bent on undermining the president.
"I have always rejected any violence against law enforcement," Patel said. "I do not agree with the commutation of any sentence of any individual that committed violence against law enforcement."
Patel said any FBI investigations during his tenure would be based on a factual and legal basis.
"There will be no politicisation at the FBI," Patel said. "There will be no retributive action."
DEMOCRAT QUESTIONS QUALIFICATIONS
The panel's top Democrat, Dick Durbin, told Patel he had "neither the experience nor the temperament nor the judgment" to lead the FBI, pointing to officials in Trump's first administration who condemned him.
"Our nation needs an FBI director who understands the gravity of this mission and is ready on day one, not someone who is consumed by his own personal political grievances," Durbin said.
Democrats on their own will not be able to block Patel from being confirmed. Trump has so far succeeded in securing confirmation for one highly controversial nominee, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, in a 51-50 vote after Vice President JD Vance broke a tie caused by three Republican no votes.
The committee's top Republican, Chuck Grassley, sought to preempt Democratic attacks, denying that Patel has an "enemies list" of people he will target for investigation. He portrayed Patel as an iconoclast who has exposed corruption in federal law enforcement and intelligence agencies.
"Mr. Patel's career has been a study in fighting unpopular but righteous causes," Grassley said.
A former aide to then-House Intelligence Committee Republican Chairman Devin Nunes, Patel helped spearhead the congressional probe into the FBI's handling of its investigation into contacts between Trump's 2016 presidential campaign and Russia.
A Justice Department internal watchdog report later concluded that the FBI made errors in the warrant application to conduct surveillance on former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page, but found no evidence of political bias.
Patel started his career as a public defender in Miami, first on local cases and later on federal ones.
Before going to work on Capitol Hill, he worked in counterterrorism at the Justice Department for about three years.
Later, he also briefly worked for the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, the National Security Council and finally, as chief of staff to the defence secretary.