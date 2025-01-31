FBI nominee Patel vows no 'political retribution' at FBI after firings of Trump prosecutors

Patel has insisted that the FBI used undercover operatives to entrap rioters during the attack on the Capitol - a claim debunked by a recent Justice Department inspector general report.



A former aide to then-House Intelligence Committee Republican Chairman Devin Nunes, Patel helped spearhead the congressional probe into the FBI's handling of its investigation into contacts between Trump's 2016 presidential campaign and Russia.



A Justice Department internal watchdog report later concluded that the FBI made errors in the warrant application to conduct surveillance on former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page, but found no evidence of political bias.



Patel started his career as a public defender in Miami, first on local cases and later on federal ones.



Before going to work on Capitol Hill, he worked in counterterrorism at the Justice Department for about three years.



Later, he also briefly worked for the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, the National Security Council and finally, as chief of staff to the defence secretary.