FBI probes classified docs leak on Israeli plans to strike Iran

President Joe Biden had indicated last week that his administration was privy to Israel's plans, answering "yes and yes" to a reporter who asked if he had "a good understanding" of how and when Israel would respond Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump seized upon the apparent leak Tuesday, painting it as an example of government incompetence."They leaked all the information about the way that Israel is going to fight, and how they're going to fight, and where they're going to go," the former US president said, exaggerating the actual content of the classified material."Can you imagine somebody doing that? That's the enemy, I guess, that maybe is the enemy from within," Trump said - using a formula for describing political opponents that has become a persistent refrain at his campaign events.