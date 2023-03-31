‘Fear of the unknown’ reason why Elon Musk, experts call for pause on training of AI systems: Gary Vaynerchuk

The letter, which was signed by over 1,000 people, cited potential risks to society and humanity as a danger of AI, and called for a pause on advanced AI development until shared safety protocols were developed, implemented and audited by independent experts.

MAN VERSUS TECHNOLOGY

Mr Vaynerchuk acknowledged the “shocking” nature of developments in the field of AI, comparing it to the first time he used an internet search engine.

“I remember the first time I used a search engine in the mid-nineties. I could not comprehend that I did not have to go to the library and drive 20 minutes… I couldn't wrap my head around it,” he said.

Calling AI “one of the most profound technologies that has ever happened in the human race”, Mr Vaynerchuk said he believes that its progress cannot be slowed.

“If you look at the history of technology and people, whether it's been the automobile or the television or the radio or the printing press, new technologies are scary because they completely change the world,” he said.

He noted that the call by the industry experts to stop AI labs from developing the technology will not work, as the main tools like the internet and blockchains are “very open”. While major labs may stop their research, there may be other smaller players who continue, he said.