Fearing bombs and war, Kharkiv families spend a month underground

KHARKIV, Ukraine: In a Ukrainian city battered by bombs since the start of Russia's invasion, Natalia Shaposhnik and her daughter Veronika live in a blue and yellow train parked in a metro station deep underground.

For four long weeks, Shaposhnik and hundreds like her have hunkered down inside the station in the north of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city.

With destroyed or heavily damaged buildings on almost every block, the streets were eerily quiet and empty above ground on Thursday.

Down in the station, families crowded together, most of them from the city's northern outskirts which have suffered near-daily shelling.

Women and children slept side by side on cold concrete floors, or set up home in warmer train carriages divided by curtains into smaller family rooms.

They go out only to walk their dogs or to get a fresh breath of air, a small respite from the dank humidity underground.

"It's not better than home but it is liveable," said Shaposhnik, 36, who used to work in a pet shop before the war.

Even underground, the war is ever-present.