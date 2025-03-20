Fed holds interest rates steady, says in no hurry to make cuts amid high uncertainty about Trump tariffs

WASHINGTON: The US central bank held interest rates steady on Wednesday (Mar 19), and while its policymakers indicated they still expect to reduce borrowing costs by half a percentage point by the end of this year, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell made it clear they would wait for more clarity on Trump administration policies.

"We're not going to be in any hurry to move," Powell said in a press conference after the end of the Fed's latest two-day policy meeting, noting that uncertainty is "unusually elevated" and that policymakers see weaker economic growth and higher inflation boosted at least in part by President Donald Trump's import tariffs, developments which on their own would each require an opposite policy response.

"Our current policy stance is well-positioned to deal with the risk and uncertainties we face," he said, noting that the economy is strong and the labour market is balanced, with hiring and firing overall at equally low levels.

"The right thing to do is to wait here for greater clarity about what the economy is doing."

Taking stock of the Trump administration's rollout of tariffs, Fed officials actually marked up their outlook for inflation this year, with their preferred measure of price increases expected to end the year at 2.7 per cent versus the 2.5 per cent pace anticipated in December.

"There may be a delay in further progress over the course of this year," said Powell, referring to the central bank's 2 per cent inflation target.

Fed officials also marked down their outlook for economic growth for this year to 1.7 per cent from the previous 2.1 per cent, with slightly higher unemployment projected by the end of this year.

Nearly all Fed policymakers felt the risk of higher inflation and lower growth had increased, with a near-unanimous sentiment that the outlook for the year was muddled.

The updated quarterly forecasts are the Fed's first collective attempt to account for the first weeks of the new Trump administration and the initial rollout of what White House officials say will ultimately be global tariffs on imported goods. The Fed left its policy rate in the 4.25 per cent to 4.5 per cent range on Wednesday.