CNA Explains: Why is the Fed raising interest rates again - and what does it mean for Asia?

SINGAPORE: The US Federal Reserve has raised interest rates as it battles stubborn inflation, with analysts divided over whether the move marks the beginning of a new hiking cycle.

On Wednesday (Sep 16), the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) voted unanimously to lift its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to between 3.75 and 4 per cent - its first increase since 2023.

The move matters well beyond the United States. Higher US rates can strengthen the dollar, put pressure on Asian currencies and financial markets, and influence decisions for central banks across the region.

The Fed's decision marks a sharp turnaround from expectations earlier this year, when economists and markets broadly expected the US central bank to hold rates. By the eve of Wednesday’s meeting, however, investors had largely priced in a quarter-point hike.

And Fed policymakers now think more tightening may be needed, despite US President Donald Trump’s repeated calls for rate cuts.

So what changed, how much higher could US rates go – and what could that mean for Asia?

Why raise rates now?

The simplest explanation is that inflation is still too high - and the US economy has remained strong enough for the Fed to do something about it.

The central bank aims for inflation of 2 per cent over the longer run, measured using the personal consumption expenditures price index. Inflation has remained above that target for more than five years.

And fresh data have given policymakers reason to remain concerned. The August Consumer Price Index released last week came in at 3.4 per cent.

Hostilities in the Middle East and Trump’s tariff policies have only added to price pressures. Warsh said inflation had been “too high” for “too long”.

Normally, the Fed might be reluctant to respond to high inflation by raising rates if the economy were already struggling. But it isn't.

The US economy has continued to grow, and the labour market has remained relatively resilient.

That has given the Fed confidence that the economy can withstand higher borrowing costs while it focuses on getting inflation under control.

“What’s changed is Chair Warsh’s leadership in being more proactive in taking action to bring inflation back to target,” said Tan Hui, Asia Pacific chief market strategist at JP Morgan Asset Management (JPMAM).

While inflation has moderated from peak levels, it has remained elevated enough to prompt additional action from the FOMC, noted TransUnion vice president and head of US research and consulting Michele Raneri.

“At the same time, labour market conditions have remained relatively resilient with unemployment rates holding steady in recent months, providing the Fed the confidence to raise rates at this time,” she said.

Morgan Stanley’s chief US economist Michael Gapen noted that the Fed had acknowledged recent disinflation in the US but appeared to want to speed up the process.

“The forecasts show the Fed still believes inflation will come down next year; it will just take a higher policy rate to get there,” Mr Gapen said.